5 games have already been confirmed to reach the catalog – Nerd4.life

Waiting for the official announcement of the new games of Xbox Game Pass arrive to March 2022In the meantime, we can provide a summary of those we already know will arrive within the month and who have been released at the moment confirmed in the catalog.

that’s it games Confirmed to arrive in March 2022 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

FAR: Changing Tides (Xbox) – March 1

Paper Shredder (Xbox & PC) – Mar 17

A Memoir Blue (Xbox and PC) – March 24

Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox) – Mar 29

Weird West (Xbox) – March 31

Obviously this is only part of the games scheduled for March 2022, for all the others we have to wait for Official Announcements from Microsoft, which usually comes in two different states during the month. Looking at more established customs, it is possible that the first announcement will take place as early as Tuesday, March 1, considering that this usually arrives in the first part of the week and the beginning of the month, and the second in the middle of March.

However, much of the first installment will be discovered, as this probably only includes FAR: Changing Tides and possibly Shredders, with the latter especially awaiting because it’s a promising skate game with a somewhat free approach. In the meantime, let’s remember the games from February 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.