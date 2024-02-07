February 7, 2024

The Ford Puma is renewed to stay at the top

Gerald Bax February 7, 2024

Stay young – The American House intervenes wherever necessary to maintain the situation Ford Puma It is in keeping with the times (its debut dates back to 2019), without distorting the successful model but updating it in the right places.

Aesthetically, it changes quite a bit – Externally, changes have been made to the front end Ford PumaWhere we find He goes With Matrix LED technology and daytime running lights featuring a new design of the lighting elements, which now consist of vertical elements. As with the Kuga, the blue oval logo is placed on the hood. There are four plot series, which also differ from each other in terms of the film's “plot”. mask And for other aesthetics: Titanium, ST-Line, ST-Line Cactus Gray body color appears for the first time.

Interior design is more important – inside Ford Puma 2024 The new features are more visible, in fact all the way Dashboard He was redesigning Now it has a more square appearance. there Equipment panel A customizable 12.8-inch digital display and a 12-inch HD touch panel are responsible for Multimedia system With twice the computing power of the previous version, SYNC 4 features Alexa voice assistant, 5G connectivity, and compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.

Then electric too – They don't change Motors from Ford PumaWith the possibility of choosing between clients 3 cylinder turbo 1.0 Ecoboost mild hybrid 125 CV, 155 CV (Linked to Powershift automatic transmission) e 170 CV (For the ST sports version). Later it will also arrive in the full version electrical The name of the thing General E.

See also  Activision Blizzard: Immediate agreement between Microsoft and CMA as a result of a press error

She has been helped – There are many new features related to driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the car Ford Puma 2024. Among them we can mention the intelligent adaptive cruise control system with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, which accelerates and brakes according to traffic conditions by regulating the speed based on limits, in addition to the 360-degree camera that helps when parking the car.

