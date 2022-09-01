16 concerts in 10 states including Alaska

From September 3rd to October 2nd Termolis violinist Luca Ciarla will once again tour the US.: An extraordinary journey that will lead him to perform, as often happens, at jazz, world music and classical festivals and reviews, including 16 concerts and a workshop in 10 different states, from Detroit to San Francisco.

It starts on September 3rd In Michigan with Detroit Jazz Festival, one of the most important events in all of North America for the jazz world, is an extraordinary festival that presents masterpieces by international artists in just 3 days. This edition will feature Julian Lodge, Ambrose Akinmusire, Vijay Iyer, Abdullah Ibrahim, Bill Frisell, Antonio Sanchez, Cecil McLorin Solvant, Dianne Reeves, John Schofield, Sucho Valdez and others. A memorable concert for an Italian jazz violinist, at his best and at home.

Then a new long journey will bring him In Alaska Three concerts and a workshop, Haines Arts Council, Skagway Arts Council and Homer’s Alaska World Arts Festival. It will be the first time in Alaska for the violinist from Termoli, and there is great anticipation for his visit and for the musician, eager to discover the most remote and strange part of the world.

On September 14, he will perform a concert California, At the Italian Cultural Institute’s stunning new headquarters in San Francisco, he will present his own event New Molise FestivalHe will serve as co-artistic director with Kezia Terasiano.

The following amazing positions at Los Alamos (New Mexico), Cincinnati (Ohio), Cleveland (Ohio), Middletown (Connecticut) and Brattleboro (Vermont) on September 25 he will play twice in one day New Grass Festival, Dedicated to country music from tradition to recent international news and created in collaboration with MASSmoCA, one of America’s most important museums. The festival awards a small number of FreshScores each year, The award for new composition for films and this year will go to Luca Ciarla, who will realize the performance of the music for your eyes with the video art of Keziat. A performance was recently presented at Molise, Casacalenda, on the occasion of the Arts Festival.

The tour continues with a performance at the Old Town School of Music ChicagoLuca will once again present his new festival in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago.

The marathon tour concludes with three concerts at public libraries Las VegasThanks also to the support of the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles.

The tour is being prepared Violin music Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles in collaboration with Italian cultural institutions.