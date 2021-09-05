Falls on Regicon in front of her husband and son: the most serious 53-year-old – Chronicles

Lecco, 4 September 2021 – Family trip to the mountains has become a tragedy. A mountaineer From 53 years old Fell from Again In front of her husband and their young son. After recovering and recovering, she was hospitalized in a critical conditionWorcester HospitalAnd. The crash in the mountains occurred this Saturday afternoon, below the summit of Leco’s mountain sign. The 53-year-old stumbled when she walked down a very open path Will fall into a hundred meter abyss, Her husband and son could not stop her and prevent her from falling.

To help her, The Milan Airport Ambulance Rescue And technicians Leco’s Alpine Recovery. Rescue operations are very long and technically complex, both for the difficult area and the condition of the injured climber. Urgently transferred to Worcester ClubAnd there she had immediate surgery. He suffered from multiple injuries and fractures and his medical picture was severely affected. Rescuers rescued the 53-year-old man and his husband and son, who were paralyzed and paralyzed in height after being taken to hospital.