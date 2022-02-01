February 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

15-Day Weather Forecast - Confirmation: Winter is in serious difficulty!

15-Day Weather Forecast – Confirmation: Winter is in serious difficulty!

Karen Hines February 1, 2022 2 min read


High pressure does not give up .. but increases! After being in Western Europe for so long, the stable figure will move the blinds towards Italy and will settle here for the first ten days of February.

The first map is the average of the file scenarios American model Valid for Wednesday 9 February:

There are not many comments on this map. Turbulence and cold away from the Italian and Mediterranean landscape which would be occupied by high pressure altogether. A fixed fixed number that will silence any phenomenon in the shadow of a large phenomenon Cover from smog and pollution. Obviously they will be back fog on the plains, Mountains and hills live as one Spring equinox approx.

Unfortunately, there is no precipitation in sight in the northern regions, As the situation is getting worse day by day.

How could the situation develop after that? Until today, models have not made a way out of this predicament for more than a month and a half that marked Italian time. maybe around today February 15can enter Some fresh and choppy air from the northwest Which will make the happiness of the few and the misery of the many in light of the prevention of phenomena. Here is the average scenarios American model Because Tuesday 15 February:

we said from Some contrast with some isolated rain in ItalyMaybe with a little cold in. The rain-filled turmoil will remain off the Italian scene for some time now.

Always check predictions Detailed and specific to your cityAnd continuously updated:

>>> Rome
>>> Milan
>>> Naples

See also  Wind intensification, in a few days the speed of RAFFICAS is expected to reach 70 km / h. We tell you where »ILMETEO.it

>>> Other sites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

non serve il Green Pass per l’ingresso dei pazienti negli ospedali, la Regione chiarisce sul diritto alla salute senza discriminazioni poiché sancito dalla Costituzione e dai Diritti universali dell’uomo –

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

nave da crociera ferma il lancio del satellite italiano

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Other than baking soda and chemicals, all of these natural remedies for grandmothers are enough to clean silver and make it really bright

January 31, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

stop ai tamponi per rientrare in Italy

February 1, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine, Draghi Chima Putin: “Impegno per un de-escalation”

February 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Trade Republic also offers an investment savings plan

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Manila Nazzaro finds a strange piece of paper, and David Silvestri and Mirjana are delighted.

February 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese