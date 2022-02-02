Emotions, positive or negative, are part of our daily lives, but not everyone knows how to manage them in the right way.

We often don’t expect to react in a certain way and are surprised at ourselves. Sometimes there are hidden aspects of our personality that we also struggle to know well, because they only appear in the face of extraordinary and extraordinary events.

Thus we realize that we often have uncontrollable aspects, such as moments of sudden anger or joy, that overwhelm us.

In addition, there are fears and fears that simply set off in front of potentially dangerous and threatening situations, which then disappear after a while.

It may also happen that you have a thought that makes us feel some anxiety, such as the fear of having to face a test or an interview, but then it goes away. These momentary feelings can be normal and shared by many, especially those with an especially insecure and fearful personality.

Cold, wet hands, insomnia, and abdominal pain can be manifestations of an illness that often diminishes but recurs

But when this feeling of stress becomes more and more intense and persistent, which also affects our way of life, we may suffer from it sick anxiety.

It is a very common disorder in Italy, and if not treated carefully, it can be very difficult to manage without adequate medical support and relevant treatment.

The tendency is to live in a constant state of anxiety and chronic alertness. We may feel a sense of helplessness or excessive nervousness, difficulty concentrating, feeling exaggerated and unmotivated fears and doubts, and just waiting for a catastrophic end to all situations. But the effects that we may perceive are not only on a mental and psychological level.

Possible symptoms may be tremors, hot flashes, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, cold and wet hands, insomnia and abdominal pain. These are manifestations that can be confused with other diseases, but in any case they should not be underestimated.

panic attacks

Possible alarm bells, quite obviously, are panic attacks, sudden moments of irrepressible fear, and a desire to escape from impending danger.

They often come with other signs, such as tachycardia, palpitations, sweating, chest pain, a feeling of suffocation, and a distortion of reality.

It can occur for no specific reason or even in relation to specific situations. However, to formulate the correct diagnosis, it is necessary to undergo careful specialist visits to get to the root of the problem.

Only in this way will it be possible to assume an adequate treatment, psychological or pharmacological, capable of dealing with this disorder in the best possible way.

