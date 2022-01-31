Cleaning household silver is a big deal hassle. Many have a classic display set that is never used but makes a great display in the closet in the living room. Many others have jewelry instead: necklaces, rings, and bracelets that oxidize, tarnish, or darken over time. It’s a shame, because the beauty of silver lies in its brilliance when cleaned and polished. However, making this really shiny metal is tricky.

Long-term polishes, creams, and other cleaners can also destroy metal forever. In today’s article, the ProiezionidiBorsa team will explain how more than baking soda and chemicals can be needed to do our things justice.

First of all, grandmothers know that water should never be left on silver, otherwise halos and stains are very resistant. Metal should always be dried with a clean cloth, possibly microfiber, to avoid micro-scratches on its surface.

A good idea to keep it away from air and dust is also in the classic painted shelf. In addition to this always valid trick, There are many other tips to follow.

Many may be surprised to discover that the best way to get really shiny silver is to use ketchup. That’s right, the same sauce you put in sandwiches.

Other than baking soda and chemicals, all of these natural remedies for grandmothers are enough to clean silver and make it really bright

However, we must start from the basics. Everyone knows baking soda is the classic silver cleansing remedy. Another “ingredient” to use with it is lemon juice. One obtained from half a pressed fruit is enough. The mixture he makes with baking soda will do wonders on slightly oxidized silver. But this method is not always the right choice.

For more complex and detailed things, in fact, it is better to use another system: the coarse salt system with aluminum. Simply wrap the container in aluminum foil and put a handful of coarse salt in it. Then the objects to be processed must be placed. At this point, boiling water is poured to cover everything. After an hour you can take everything out and dry it well with a cloth.

alternative

Another interesting trick is that of potato cooking water. Grandmothers used it for silver cutlery. Only use the liquid to wash the clothes.

Now is the time for the two most curious methods. The first is toothpaste, which is very useful in removing black from oxidation. Just rub it on the silver with a soft cloth, then rinse and dry it carefully.

Finally, the ketchup method. Simply mix a medium amount of the sauce in a liter of boiling water and soak the items to be cleaned in the mixture for about 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water and the silver will be brighter than ever.