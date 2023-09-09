Zoom in on the video towards Betelgeuse, Orion’s star that sparks much debate

High-resolution video takes us towards Betelgeuse, the star of the Orion constellation. Have a good trip and fasten your seat belts!

This video leads you towards Orion constellation particularly To the red giant star Betelgeuse. The image that appears at the end of the zoom is a SPHERE image obtained thanks to ESO’s Very Large Telescope, located in Chile in the Atacama Desert. The image shows the visible surface of the star Betelgeuse, which is massive: it is located at the center of the solar system It will lick Jupiter! Here is the video:

But did it really explode?

a Red giant Like Betelgeuse with a similar mass to the one identified, it has been burning helium in the core for about 1.2 million years. Assuming that Betelgeuse is at the full center of helium burning, that means it still has about 600,000 years of life left, about a thousand times longer than the time it takes light to cover the 548 light-years separating us from Earth. a star. But even in the most extreme case, where Betelgeuse is still burning helium, but perhaps has almost run out of it, and started burning carbon, well… even then the answer wouldn’t change much. To burn carbon, you’d need Betelgeuse About 1200 years to be exhaustedabout twice the travel time of its light of 548 years.

the answer

Therefore we can say that according to these new results (Here you will find more information), The answer is no.” The Betelgeuse explosion will occur at least in 1,200 years, but more likely in 600,000 years and perhaps more. So it will not be a show that we can enjoy, but there is no reason to be sad… You should know that the repertoire of the universe is very diverse, and The Betelgeuse supernova is just one of billions of numbers it has in store for us.

