Happy Done, Bianca Guaccero remains positive and is not returning to the studio

April 27, 2021







Bianca Guaccero extinguishes 40 candles, career, private life and daughter

Bianca Guaero still Positive for Covid For this he will not be back very soon no sooner said than done. To advertise the presenter of the program who posted a long message on Instagram. Bianca explained that she underwent a smear and found it “weakly positive”. It is precisely for this reason that it will not be in a study The Ray Dio ShowAnd keep driving from home.

On Instagram, where she has many followers writing for her, Guaccero posted an update regarding His health condition. He did not hide his bitterness and his desire to return soon to embrace his team yet A long period of isolation. “Guys who got the swab result this morning, I’m still“ weakly positive ”! – he wrote -. Hope next week! Vvb and thanks for the affection you always show me, it made me feel less lonely at this very moment. Not just from For sickness, but also for mind and heart … Thank you all very much. See you at 3.15 pm straight from my home!

Last Monday April 12, Bianca Guaero I have interfered with no sooner said than done Announcement It was tested positive: “I don’t know how that could happen – she confessed – although I was very careful, she also took me unfortunately. I’m at home, yesterday I woke up with a slight fever and a little cough. I did my first swab and the test result was positive. I’m waiting tonight Molecular result. Unfortunately, I grabbed it too. I tell everyone to be careful. We should never let our guard down because I really don’t know how that could happen. ”

Actress, singer, and presenter, Guaccero is on top of one of the Ray Dio’s most famous program. Landed at the show at a later time Farewell Katrina PalievoBianca was able to transform no sooner said than done It builds on itself. Today you can count on a very close-knit and appreciated working group made up of Karla Josie and Jonathan Kashanian e Giampaolo Gambi.