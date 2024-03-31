“You're making fun of a boy” – Daily

2023 edition of Amici I have reached the stage evening Which began on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The students who obtained tickets for this important part of the talent show were divided into three teams, led by the teachers of the television program. Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Merlo and Giuseppe Giuffre were called back to judge the various talents. From the first moments of the second episode of the talent show, which was held on March 30, 2024, the confrontations were not devoid of clashes. Cristiano Malgioglio and Anna Bettinelli opened the fight.

Anna Bettinelli, The Glove Warms the Spirit

March 30, 2024 episode of Amici It immediately began with a heated confrontation between the professors and the jury. Anna Bettinelli, in particular, decided to publish A The glove Between Martina Giovannini and Meda. The radio broadcaster wanted to have a musical challenge between the singers based on a specific difficulty. In fact, both students at the Talent School had to perform without using tools like Auto-Tune, as the teacher herself noted in the letter accompanying the challenge: “Dear Lorella and Meda, you screamed, you were scared, I screamed for the glove scandal that left you last week but I don't give up “I will change the song, but not the situation… singing without effects or assistance.”

Anna Bettinelli She complained about the attitude of the singer, who proved unwilling to participate and carry out the challenge she threw: “Are you a singer? Are you a singer?” And don't cry, dear Midas… If you were confident, would you have already accepted or couldn't you sing?” According to the telephone announcer's intentions, the boys should have performed the song. I sing First for 50 seconds a cappella and then with the backing track, without any digital effect except echo.

Lorella CuccariniBut he refused to challenge his colleague because, in his opinion, it was unfair and even punitive: “I advise you to moderate the tone of the message a little because it will make us look better. It's not an exhibition, it's a punishment for Anna.” According to Midas's teacher, the radio presenter only aims to put her student in a difficult situation and does not want to give him the opportunity to fully express himself.

Cristiano Malgioglio He expressed an opinion completely in line with that of Lorella Cuccarini, attacking Anna Bettinelli: “You are making fun of a boy who has a way of singing in his own way… Don't come closer, you'll scare me… Don't do it.” It made my brain bleed.” According to the Italian music star, the gauntlet was not fair. Michele Merlo also expressed the same opinion and said that Meda does not have a great voice but he is definitely a singer, contrary to what the radio presenter stated.

Friends, were eliminated on Saturday, March 30

March 30, 2024 episode of Amici He once again witnessed the exclusion of two children from the Talent School. At the end of the first round of the exhibition heat, it was won by the team led by Raimundo Todaro and Anna Bettinelli, Nicholas Borgognone He had to leave Mediaset School. The dancer received applause from the audience and was thanked, in any case, by Maria De Filippi and all the professionals: “The most beautiful experience of my life.”

The presenter wanted to emphasize the character and special attitude of the student: “You were really good… very polite, always the right words, with great production, you never had tantrums and frankly there are a lot here, you don't do that.” It never arrived. He never bothered anyone, in quotes, anyone's perfect son.”

