Carolina Marconi and the ferocious fight against cancer: the ad arrives

Carolina Marconi and the hardest fight she could have, the battle against cancer. Now a naturalized Venezuelan and Italian actress, the ad has arrived. But what is this?

Carolina Marconi On March 24, she turned her life upside down. It should have been a date to start a great adventure, instead… The mammogram was the last test before embarking on the road to an assisted pregnancy. She was very happy and her thoughts were from the future mother.

Then the frightening diagnosis and those words:Carolina you have a tumorIn everyone’s life, dates remain engraved reminding us of important moments in our lives, a first kiss, a diploma or a degree, but also moments of deep sadness such as the loss of a family member or friend.

for every Carolina Marconi said March 24 would have meant a meltdown, in milliseconds, days and weeks of daydreaming. From that moment on, another stage of a woman’s life began, the most difficult and decisive one. And she always wanted to tell everyone about that battle against evil. Until the announcement.

Carolina Marconi and the fight against ugly evil

In posts posted on his Instagram profile, Carolina Marconi Tell, step by step, the progress of the treatments and the effects they are having on his body. Loss of hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. This feeling of “naked” without her beautiful hair and this goal to be achieved on that date, is marked in red on the calendar. November 10, 2021.

And that day came and the Venezuelan showgirl reminded everyone with a nice post. She wrote that it was a very important day for her, but it started badly as her boyfriend Alessandro had just told her that he could not accompany her to the hospital due to work commitments. He who was always close to her only that day had a commitment. She was very angry. But why was this November 10th so important to Carolina Marconi?

The first step towards the final victory

On November 10, Carolina Marconi finished her course of chemotherapy. An unforgettable date for her. And after returning home, Here are the best surprises. Her partner and family organized a party for her to make a moment that can’t be explained in more special words.

unforgettable moment he saysBoy I will come out strongerA torrent of delightful comments and countless little hearts linked directly to Marconi’s post. From Paolo Contecini ad Antonella Mussetti Almost everyone has embraced the Venezuelan showgirl.