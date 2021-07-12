July 12, 2021

"You should eat more pasta": Bonucci's phrase to silence English fans

Mirabelle Hunt July 12, 2021

“You still have to eat some pasta. You still have to eat it »: After the victory of Italy A Euro 2020 Leonardo Bonucci found an original way to celebrate. Shortly after the final penalty kick, accompanied by teammate Chiellini, Bonucci enjoyed teasing England about a topic dear to Italians: cooking.

Video clip Posted on Twitter from the sarcastic account Italians are angry with the food, which usually makes fun of Italians for their culinary obsessions. In the post-match press conference, Italy’s deputy captain was more diplomatic: “Having a great people happy is the most beautiful thing there can be, we did it. I’m sorry for the English, but tonight the cup takes the plane and comes back with us.” And again: “We were special in believing in her from the beginning when we found each other. It’s amazing how we never get tired of being together and united. We have done something unbelievable.”

