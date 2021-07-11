July 11, 2021

Solo i falli fermano Wembanyama, Team USA vince la finale dei Mondiali Under 19

Only mistakes stop Wimpanyama, the US team wins the U-19 World Cup final

Mirabelle Hunt July 11, 2021 2 min read

The final chapter of the U19 World Cup in Latvia, with the challenge for gold between the United States and France.

On the field, the two possible first choices in the next NBA draft: Chet Holmgren in the United States and Victor Wimpanyama in France.

Team USA wins the 83-81 sprint, but above all star Victor Wimpanyama shines. The French phenomenon, despite its fouling problems, finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 8 blocks and +7 plus/minus in 27 minutes.

After his fifth foul at 2:42 from Team USA’s one-minute siren, it rose to +7. The transalpines are trying to come back, but don’t get past the -2 final.

Among the winners who reported tests for Michael Miles (11 + 7 + 6 assists and 4 steals), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (16 + 7 + 2 assists) and Jaden Ivey (16 + 4 + 3 stolen).
As for France, he said about Wimpanyama’s losing attempt, Louis Lesmond scored 13 goals against 3/7 from distance, while Rudy Demahes-Palou finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Chet Holmgren was elected the best player of the event, with the perfect pentathlon being Zach Eddy (Central Canada), Jaden Ivey, Viktor Wimpanyama and Nikola Jovic (Serbia).

