A new event is coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced a new event inside Fornite, a title now popular around the world, to support the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will be called Rainbow Royale, and it’s a week of news with tons of dedicated content: “Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus”He tweeted on his Fortnite account. “This week we are celebrating the amazing LGBTQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale. Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have fun!”

Custom Contents

Players can support in-game diversity with free items that can be redeemed in the store including: Four Rainbow Royale atomizers: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, Vibrant Star, a wrap called Sun and Rainbow, and an emote: bow. In addition to the free items in the store, the creative mode in Fortnite will undergo some changes and will allow players to create their own custom levels using themed game assets. Regarding the Battle Royale mode, players will be able to see a rainbow in the sky representing the campaign. Rainbow Royale is another event in the already crowded Fortnite calendar. A few days ago, for example, Epic Games revealed their collaboration with NBA player, LeBron James.