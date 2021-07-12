England lost even after the match: Di Giovanni’s very harsh comment

The famous Neapolitan writer, Maurizio Di GiovanniHe commented on what happened after the match between Italy and England in the Euro 2020 final. The English lost, especially after the end of the match, with unsportsmanlike behavior. Here are his thoughts on Facebook: “Prince, princess and little prince who run away so as not to reward the winners. Players who contemptuously remove their medals from their necks even before they walk off the stage. Hundreds of cowards are waiting for the Italian fans when they come out to attack them, for the benefit of the security staff. Then you lose, not on the field.”

The harsh criticism of the Neapolitan writer ends as follows: “Do you know what it is? Welcome, gentlemen. You and your cute, crazy, thin-haired clown. We won’t miss you.” The latest reference appears to be Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Italian team, after the first fifteen minutes of suffering, responded in the best possible way to the aggressiveness of Southgate’s team that legitimized the final victory.