Xbox Series X games announced | Free S – Nerd4.life

I Games with gold From January 2022, or me Free Games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One For Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, it was announced by Microsoft via the Xbox Wire pages. Next month, you can download Aground, NeuroVoider, Radiant Silvergun, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene for free.

Here is the full list of January 2022 Gold Games and the dates they will be available to service subscribers:

In the end, then, the games revealed by a leak in the past few hours are confirmed. Microsoft’s announcement accompanied it is inevitable Trailer for a movie Which presents the new free games from Games With Gold coming next month, which you can enjoy above.

NeuroFuider It is a 2 stick shooter with RPG elements set in an electronic futuristic world where minds roam shooting evil robots with nuclear missile launchers. Land It is a 2D scrolling game in which we must go back to the glories of mankind starting from the basics of civilization.

Radiant Silvergun It is a top-down vertical shooting game where we play as a space pilot sent back in time to avoid a catastrophe that will destroy the earth. at the end, Space Invaders Infinity Gene It is a remake of the legendary shooter, with a renewed control system, new stages, power-ups and functions.

What do you think about Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One Games With Gold in January 2022? Let us know in the comments.