Money.co is looking for a retiree who plays Fortnite, watches Netflix, even gets paid – Nerd4.life

Money.co.uk looking for retired و Who wants to play Fortnite, watch TV series on Netflix and use social networks like TiKTok and Instagram. Moreover, all this is also paid. The proposed figure is 500 pounds (about 580 euros).

The person in question must, as mentioned earlier, be a true retiree: The purpose of Money.co.uk is to understand the hobbies of young people that can also be of interest to older people. However, the candidate must be a resident United kingdom.



Fortnite is one of the games suggested for retirees

between Money.co.uk requests over there:

TikTok: Watch videos for at least one hour a day for a week and create three videos

Instagram: Create an account and share photos of your favorite meals

Netflix: Watch an episode of a popular series every day (eg Bridgerton, Squid Game, You, or Sell Sunset)

Video games: Play a video game every day (consoles and games like Fortnite and the like are provided by money.co.uk)

Vlog: Each aforementioned task should be recorded, and the retiree should also explain what he thinks of each activity performed

If you are a retiree living in the UK (or know one), You can apply for this job at this address. You have until January 7, 2022.

James Andrews, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, commented: “The New Year may be the time when many of us are trying a new hobby or learning a new skill, but stereotypes seem to stay the same regarding that. Retirement can do that and they can’t.”

“With this new project, we want to show that those stereotypes no longer apply and that you are only as old as you feel. Whether you are creating a TikTok account or diving into the latest video games, we hope to provide some inspiration for the entertainment that retirees can enjoy. It’s 2022, and we can’t wait to find our CE-OAP to rank these hobbies from best to worst.”