Alfa Romeo Tonali, first teaser video

From the official photos ofAlfa Romeo Tonali We haven’t seen any video before. Over the years, we’ve had to rely on displays, spy photos and whispering sounds to understand what Biscione’s compact SUV will look like, anticipating with its first concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and then back in hiding, to better prepare for its debut.

The debut will take place in 2022, which today is expected with his first teaser video Learn Jean-Philippe, CEO of Biscione, posted on his Twitter profile. Very few frames and very fast arrive at the end of a video celebrating the French manager’s first 11 months at the helm of Alfa.

Front and rear

From the Alfa Romeo Tonale only the rear is visible, which has a seemingly muscular and well-written look and is crossed by a classic line of light now from one side to the other. So it seems to resume the style of the concept seen in Geneva nearly 3 years ago, with the subtle lights cut in the center by the Biscione symbol.

DelAlfa Romeo Tonali The front is also visible, featuring equally subtle lights and the classic Alfa trilobo, with a design that seems to incorporate a good bit of concept as well in this case. Of course, the fast tires allow not only to appreciate it in detail, but also the shape of the lower air intakes looks (and we emphasize, looks) very similar to the Tonale concept.

What is certain is that there will be many Disagreements with Julia and Stelvio In fact, they will have to fit in with the new design language that the SUV will bring to its prime. design will be The pen of Alejandro Mesonero Romanos, the former number one design of Seat and Cupra soon moved to Dacia, called it Luca de Meo, before moving to Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Tonali front Alfa Romeo Tonali front concept

future electrification

that Tonale It will also be an extra hybrid We already knew this – precisely because of the performances that Imparato considered unsatisfactory It was decided to postpone the show The teaser video once again confirms the (also) electric nature of the Italian compact SUV.

Another piece added to Dimensions for Alfa Romeo Tonali, to complete the much awaited puzzle that will reveal itself in full next year.