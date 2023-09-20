Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: time and duration from Microsoft’s presentation

The presentation ceremony will be held tomorrow Microsoft at Tokyo Game Show 2023 with the’Xbox digital streaming TGS 2023with interesting details recently leaked by well-known leaker Billbil-kun, who revealed Duration From the event.

The live broadcast with Japanese Xbox News is scheduled for tomorrow morning. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM Italian time.

It will reportedly last just over forty minutes, to be exact 41 minutes and 2 secondsat least according to what knowledgeable leakers always say.

It is not clear how these details were deduced, but given his biography we tend to trust them, even if in these cases it is possible that other broadcasts such as later interviews or previous countdowns could also have been included within the duration.