September 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: time and duration from Microsoft’s presentation

Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: time and duration from Microsoft’s presentation

Gerald Bax September 21, 2023 2 min read

The presentation ceremony will be held tomorrow Microsoft at Tokyo Game Show 2023 with the’Xbox digital streaming TGS 2023with interesting details recently leaked by well-known leaker Billbil-kun, who revealed Duration From the event.

The live broadcast with Japanese Xbox News is scheduled for tomorrow morning. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM Italian time.

It will reportedly last just over forty minutes, to be exact 41 minutes and 2 secondsat least according to what knowledgeable leakers always say.

It is not clear how these details were deduced, but given his biography we tend to trust them, even if in these cases it is possible that other broadcasts such as later interviews or previous countdowns could also have been included within the duration.

an important event

If the data is confirmed, it will certainly be a big presentation by Microsoft, which it already made last year Lots of news Specifically during TGS 2022, demonstrating the great importance this exhibition now holds in the politics of the House of Redmond.

Among the new features announced last year were several Game Pass games such as Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, etc., and trailers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Palworld, and many other games, In addition to the arrival of Guilty Gear Strive.

So we expect some interesting news to arrive this year as well: the date is set for tomorrow morning at 11:00 and we will be closely following the Xbox Showcase event at TGS 2023.

