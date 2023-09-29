Assassin’s Creed Mirage, that’s when Ubisoft game reviews will arrive

when It will be published Reviews to Assassin’s Creed Mirage? The embargo regarding press reviews of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series will end on October 4 at 1 pm Italian time.

The news arrived at the same time as the Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer, however It was a bit quiet We thought it was right to bring it back, even if a little late, given the popularity of the saga.

So we will find out in a few days whether Bassem’s adventure against the backdrop of ninth-century Baghdad has what it takes to occupy a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, especially given his desire for it. A tribute to the original Assassin’s Creed.