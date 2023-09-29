September 30, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, that’s when Ubisoft game reviews will arrive

Gerald Bax September 30, 2023 1 min read

when It will be published Reviews to Assassin’s Creed Mirage? The embargo regarding press reviews of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series will end on October 4 at 1 pm Italian time.

The news arrived at the same time as the Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer, however It was a bit quiet We thought it was right to bring it back, even if a little late, given the popularity of the saga.

So we will find out in a few days whether Bassem’s adventure against the backdrop of ninth-century Baghdad has what it takes to occupy a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, especially given his desire for it. A tribute to the original Assassin’s Creed.

Back to the origins

We also had the opportunity to write in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage test, as the game’s developers wanted it to Abandon RPG mechanics Which set the final trilogy apart in favor of an approach more connected to the beginnings of the franchise.

So we will find ourselves dealing with incognito sessions and Definitely more difficult battleswhich will often force us to retreat and move away to overcome our pursuers, so that we can plan a new attack from the shadows, the silence, just as Occult Ass does.

