Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0: SSD is mandatory, CD Projekt recommends uninstalling mods

Cyberpunk 2077 About to get the bulk of it Update 2.0aims to significantly modify many aspects of the original game, in addition to paving the way for the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion, and CD Projekt RED reminds you that to run the update you need You must have an SSDAnd also recommend Uninstall the mods.
As we reported in recent days, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 also marks a change in the game’s hardware and software requirements on PC compared to the original. Higher graphics quality and improved performance, as well as increased gameplay elements and effects improvements, have required the barrier to entry be raised when it comes to gaming Settings From your computer.
One of the biggest changes is the fact that an SSD is now mandatory. As CD Projekt RED reports, “We remind you that the new game update only supports SSD drives,” so those with the mechanical disc will not be able to take advantage of Update 2.0, apparently.
SSD is mandatory and MOD is at risk
Although solid-state memory is now very widespread, this is still an important limitation, which may affect many users who still have it. Mechanical hard disks traditional, which may be incompatible with the new features of the update.
Furthermore, the developers announced that the mods might cause some issues, and recommended uninstalling them: “If you are using the mods, we recommend uninstalling them before Update 2.0,” the team said. “Given the huge amount of changes that have been made, it could happen Cause more problems ususally. Please wait for the modding community to update these software to the new version of the game.”
Meanwhile, today we published a review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, with the game receiving excellent initial votes from the specialist press.
