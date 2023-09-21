Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0: SSD is mandatory, CD Projekt recommends uninstalling mods

Cyberpunk 2077 About to get the bulk of it Update 2.0aims to significantly modify many aspects of the original game, in addition to paving the way for the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion, and CD Projekt RED reminds you that to run the update you need You must have an SSDAnd also recommend Uninstall the mods.

As we reported in recent days, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 also marks a change in the game’s hardware and software requirements on PC compared to the original. Higher graphics quality and improved performance, as well as increased gameplay elements and effects improvements, have required the barrier to entry be raised when it comes to gaming Settings From your computer.

One of the biggest changes is the fact that an SSD is now mandatory. As CD Projekt RED reports, “We remind you that the new game update only supports SSD drives,” so those with the mechanical disc will not be able to take advantage of Update 2.0, apparently.