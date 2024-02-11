WTA Eastbourne 2022, Kamila Giorgi succumbs to Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals

Camila Giorgi's adventure at the WTA500 tournament in Eastbourne (Great Britain) ends in the semifinals. In the field of the United Kingdom, the Marché national (No. 26 in the rankings) had to surrender to Latvia Yelena Ostapenko (No. 14 in the ranking). The latter's victory was clear with a score of 6-2 and 6-2 in an hour and 9 minutes of the match.

A match in which Giorgi did not find a way to lead the dance as he preferred Also due to Ostapenko's stationed presence. Therefore, the Latvian player will face the Czech in the final round Peter Kvitov (No. 31 WTA), scoring 7-6(5) and 6-4 against the Brazilian Beatrice is a Maya blacksmith (No. 29 in the world).

In the The first groupAfter a short study phase, Giorgi canceled out a break point in the fourth game, but gave up in the sixth game due to too few errors. Ostapenko did not give Camila any opportunity to return to the top and closed the case easily, breaking serve for the second time and closing the score at 6-2.

Kamila Giorgi Ostapenko 2-6 2-6, WTA Eastbourne 2022 LIVE: The Latvian dominates the Italian and flies to the final against Kvitova!

In the the second group Giorgi tries to raise the level, but Ostapenko resists well the Italian's acceleration, who wasted two chances to break serve in the third game. In fact, from that moment on, the Latvian operates on autopilot and controls the exchange in a reliable manner. The result was a break in the fourth game with advantages and a close in the eighth game. At 6-2 there are the closing credits of a match with little history.

From the point of view statistics The serve efficiency distinction is heavy: Ostapenko scored 78% of the points she won on the first serve and 59% on the second serve, while the Marche girl scored 58% and 45%. The difference is also visible in the response: the Latvian received 55% of the fifteen compared to the second for Giorgi, while Camila got 41%.

