Inter, Acerbi and the middle finger to Roma fans: the Italian Federation Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation|Primapagina

Decision – Federal Prosecutor's Officeas reported Gazzetta dello Sport, Open file with the middle finger that Francesco Acerbi showed to the Giallorossi fans in the Montemario Tribunaafter a VAR check (due to Thuram's position and his influence on the game and on Rui Patricio) following the Nerazzurri's first goal in the Roma-Inter match, which was scored by the former Milan player himself. Prosecutor Giuseppe Cheni immediately opened an investigation into Acerbi which will be heard in the next few days. It is likely that a plea agreement will be reached, with the consequence being a hefty fine against the Nerazzurri defender. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
WTA Eastbourne 2022, Kamila Giorgi succumbs to Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals
Mazzarri is towards 3-5-1-1, a top player will be left out
Stroup: “It is right to cancel Faletti’s goal, and Castagnetti’s mistakes.”