February 11, 2024

Inter, Acerbi and the middle finger to Roma fans: the Italian Federation Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation|Primapagina

February 11, 2024
A gesture that did not go unnoticed. The controversy does not subside in the wake of the match between Roma and Inter, due to the various events that occurred during the match at the Stadio Olimpico. Under the magnifying glass, the middle finger of the Nerazzurri defender, Francesco Acerbi, pointed to the Giallorossi fans, After some tasteless chants targeting the Italian player because of his past in Lazio. However, the image initially escaped the live broadcast and spectators, but exploded in the moments following the final whistle of the match at the Stadio Olimpico which the club won 4-2 from Viale della Liberazione.

Decision – Federal Prosecutor's Officeas reported Gazzetta dello Sport, Open file with the middle finger that Francesco Acerbi showed to the Giallorossi fans in the Montemario Tribunaafter a VAR check (due to Thuram's position and his influence on the game and on Rui Patricio) following the Nerazzurri's first goal in the Roma-Inter match, which was scored by the former Milan player himself. Prosecutor Giuseppe Cheni immediately opened an investigation into Acerbi which will be heard in the next few days. It is likely that a plea agreement will be reached, with the consequence being a hefty fine against the Nerazzurri defender. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.

