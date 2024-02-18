Woman convinced she owns the sun: “I registered it with a notary, and humanity must pay me.”

The news dates back a few years, but it caused quite a stir: A 49-year-old Spanish woman is convinced she owns the sun, and here's what she claims

A woman believes she owns the sun, so much so that it is even registered with a notary. Sci-fi? not like that. The initiative belongs to a 49-year-old Spanish woman, Angelis Durán: “I know the law and I legally supported my application. I did it, but anyone could have done it if they had thought about it.” Based on the Outer Space Treaty's regulation that prohibits governments from claiming ownership of celestial bodies, she realized that the document did not mention individuals, so she decided to make use of it.

According to Angelis, thanks to this loophole, his request could also be It is considered legitimate. Now the woman living in Galicia wants to make profit at the expense of the use that humanity will make of her new property. He has already thought of the so-called Action Planan action plan whose main goal is for humanity to pay a tax on the use of the sun, starting with those who benefit from the production of solar energy.

Profits will be shared

But profits They wouldn't go at it alone: The woman plans to distribute half of it to the Spanish government, 20% to the country’s pension fund, 10% for research, and another 10% to solve the problem of hunger in the world. Only keeping the remaining 10% for herself. “When you have ownership, you can't help but exploit it. Electricity companies benefit from rivers that belong to everyone, so I hope I can benefit from the sun too.” He announced.

