Landing on Pluto 6 billion kilometers from Earth: Watch the real NASA video

This is what it would be like to land on Pluto: The video was captured with more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons probe in 2015 after a journey that took almost 10 years!

What would it actually be like to land on Pluto? This video was made Thanks to more than 100 photos It was captured by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft during its six-week approach and flyby in the summer of 2015. The video offers a journey to the surface of Pluto, starting with a distant view of the dwarf planet and its largest moon. Sharon.

Landing on Sputnik Planitia

This journey results in a “landing” in the named area Sputnik Planitia (It is worth noting that the probe did not land on Pluto, but rather continued its journey towards it Interstellar space. The simulation was created thanks to the data collected). The color was added to the frames later but accurately reflects the actual color (based on real observations). After a 9.5-year journey of approximately 5 billion kilometers, New Horizons flew through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, coming within 12,500 kilometers of the dwarf planet. Thanks to powerful telescopic cameras capable of detecting features smaller than a football field, New Horizons has sent back hundreds of images of Pluto and its moons that show how dynamic and magnificent their surfaces are. Here is the video showing what the landing will look like:

