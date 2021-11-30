Space travel: They are concerned about possible space casualties on return flights

Increase security protocols in a preventive manner against return infections from space travel. The interest in astronauts is growing more and more.

Since the first missions in space, NASA has always incurred significant expenses to contain potential pathogens brought in during missions, even early missions like the Apollo mission. The concern specifically relates to the possibility of contamination by humans. Especially errands towards Mars and Venus, which are planets on which there are traces of water and thus may have hosted some form of life. The researchers analyzed the samples using conventional bacterial culture techniques and genetic sequencing methods. Precisely for this reason, a catalog has been prepared for future missions to the Moon and Mars, which has highlighted one bacterium in particular to monitor, space staphylococcus.

Space bacteria, what you need to know

The team of researchers is working hard to increase biosecurity protocols associated with space travel. Both extraterrestrial and extraterrestrial planets face potentially serious problems. We should avoid astronauts contaminating other planets in any way, but at the same time it is also important to protect ourselves from alien bacteria. Indeed, Ricciardi expressed himself about the situation: “We argue that planets and moons likely to contain life should be treated as if they were of this type of system, and fragile, which did not develop protection for a particular type of invasion.”

How dangerous is extraterrestrial bacteria?

Microorganisms pose a danger not only to the health of astronauts, but also to the safety of spacecraft, as some of these organisms are known for their corrosive properties. They contribute to harming the safety and stability of the spacecraft, endangering the health of the crew. Some studies have revealed how the chances of microbial life on Luna, less than planets such as Mars and Venus. Professor Brucato explains: “Mars could either contain past life that is now extinct or active life underground, because liquid water is still around and it can be a place where microorganisms can evolve.” There are many security protocols adopted, we mention, for example, Planetary Protection that aims to protect the planet from return pollution, without neglecting strict measures to avoid external infection.

