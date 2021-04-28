A computer battery, the trick is to make it last much longer than usual

There is a very simple trick to make your computer battery last longer. This is what it is

Especially with the outbreak of the emergency and pandemic The spread of smart workComputers have become an essential work tool even from home. For convenience and ease of use, it is more popular laptops Than fixed ones. One factor to consider is the recent battery life, which is after a few years It starts giving problems.

In fact, the causes are not always attributed exclusively For the aging of the device. In fact, there are some simple tricks that allow you to greatly improve the efficiency and independence of your computer. Here’s what to do For long use with low autonomy.

Computer battery, here’s how to increase its efficiency

There is a specific trick that allows you to optimize a computer’s battery: Use of power banks. These are mainly portable rechargeable batteries, which connect via a USB port and allow your device to increase efficiency up to several hours. There are many features available online, but you have to be careful about the characteristics: some of them are in fact Only valid with smartphones.

The first factor to take into consideration is the voltage of the power bank which, if not corrected, can cause serious damage to the computer. Advice is to choose one Starting at 25,000 mAh. The more milli-amp hours, the more recharges are done using the same portable battery. This way, your laptop It will not be emptied.

