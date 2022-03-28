Will Smith punches Chris Rock: Near the Oscars battle, comedian made a bad joke about his wife Jada Pinkett

will Smith He gets up from his chair and reaches the stage and hits him in the face Chris Rock. And soon it turned out that this figure was not prepared during the ceremony. Simply put, Rock was on stage joking, and Smith was smiling, when the comedian mocked the appearance of the star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head, wondering if his next movie would be a follow-up to Soldier Jane in reference to the one in which she played Demi Moore. Turn a soldier and shave her head.



Will Smith on the red carpet with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (AFP)

Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes, obviously annoyed, and Will Smith walked onto the stage, punching Rock in the chin, then back on the chair, yelling a few dirty words at Rock: “Get the damn name out of your damn mouth. My wife.” The actress suffers from hair loss which is why she shaved her head.

The audience, Didi, froze while introducing the onstage celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, as Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino said, “Will and Chris, we solve this problem as a family.” During the commercial break, both his agent and Denzel Washington went to speak to Smith.

The news instantly spread on social networks all over the world. Smith was considered an Oscar race favorite as a lead actor in the movie King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis champion Williams. He’s got a little figurine.