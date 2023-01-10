January 10, 2023

Gielle di Donna and the disappointment of Antonino Spinalpizzi – VIP older brother

January 10, 2023

It has been several weeks, and yet the friendship between them Anthony And Yael It appears to have run aground, almost to dissolve, and the lack of a competitor within the House of Representatives fuels Model’s skepticism.

Despite Jael’s attempts to talk to the VIPs, to confront him, to ask for forgiveness, and to make amends, the rival appears to remain in his position. The demonstration, says Form A Nicole, can be found in the last episode. Alfonso Signorini asked the important person he wanted to welcome him and Antonino’s thoughts immediately went to Geneva, completely ignoring Gielle.

Nothing takes away from the singer, says Gyael, who knows very well the relationship between his friend and former rival. However, he expected that at least a tribute could come, something, but nothing. In the past few days, the model has also written a letter to her friend, but no word has been paid in this case.

Nicole’s impression is that only Yael weighs in on this situation: “I don’t see him remorseful, I see him indifferent, which is worse.”.

The rival’s advice is to go ahead, maybe wait for Antonino to come home, but in any case it’s better to focus on yourself. All that Jael can do has already been considered. It is up to you to wait.

