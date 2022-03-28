From Kristen Stewart to Will Smith, at the 2022 Oscars, there are... couples excited

Face to face, hands intertwined, touching tongues, passionate kisses: ai Oscar 2022 A couple’s passion occurs. There are many Hollywood stars who have decided to make love on the red carpet. Many celebrities also decided to dress up together.

Between kisses and licking

agreement between Kourtney Kardashian And the Travis Parker Rocket jumps. The two are near the wedding (here The proposal and the fairytale ring), do not miss the opportunity to exchange effusion and so it was also for Oscar 2022. Black lovers, opt for dark clothes with a slight nuance. Bodycon dress with side slit and bare shoulders Mugler For her, a black suit Maison Margiela for him. Travis and Kourtney used the presence of the paparazzi to give themselves a lick, and Parker also pressed her butt (see photo in gallery).

kiss too Kristen Stewart and his girlfriend Dylan Mayer. Both were wearing men’s suits that were reconsidered. Stewart did not win Best Actress for Spencer But with shorts Chanel It did not go unnoticed. They weren’t shy either Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Huntervery elegant in Dior. Their lips also joined on the red carpet of Oscar.

Loved ones and tummies worthy of an Oscar

Nicole Kidman And the Keith Urban They have been married since 2006 and have two children. However, the passion between them surely did not fade. For the usual pictures before the ceremony began, the couple posed for the camera between complicit laughter and sincere hugs. Nicole Roya was wearing a heavenly dress with a train that looked like jewels Giorgio Armani Priv.

Sophie Turner And the Joe Jonas They became parents bye bye In July 2020 they are now ready to appear. On the red carpet of Oscar 2022 The actress caught her baby bump in a charming red dress Louis Vuitton With an eye-catching white side zipper. Joe only had eyes for his wife and her beautiful mother figure.

Will Smith defends Jada

Then there are those who are willing to do anything to defend their women. That’s what he did will Smithslapped the announcer Chris Rockwhich was expressed in an unfortunate joke against Jada Pinkett SmithWill’s wife. “Are you preparing for Gen 2?” , asked Rock, pointing at Jada’s clean-shaven head, which resembles Jada’s Demi Moore In the famous movie. However, the actress has very short hair due to Alopecia. Kris ironically didn’t like Smith, who took the stage and slapped the comedian, only to add, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.” The actor later apologized, admitting that he wanted to protect his family at all costs.

Winner of the Petite for Best Actor in a Leading Role in King Richardwhere he plays the role of father Serena and Venus WilliamsAnd the will Smith She chose an impeccable outfit for the evening, a black suit with a knitted bodice Dolce & Gabbana. gothic mood Jada Pinkett SmithEye-catching with a huge green dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The size of the dress didn’t stop her from carrying her will on the red carpet. Take a look at all the sexy couples at the 2022 Oscars in the gallery.

