Who is Sabato Di Sarno, the new creative director of Gucci?

After weeks of speculation and assumptions, at the end of Parisian Haute Couture Week, the (probably) most anticipated announcement of the start of the year has arrived: Gucci has appointed Sabato Di Sarno as its new creative director. The news came directly from the Instagram profile of a house Who officially introduced the image of the designer to the face of creativity What is happening and, accordingly, advertising Alexander Michael.

“I am delighted that Sabato is joining Gucci as the new Creative Director of the House, one of the most influential roles in the luxury sector. Having worked with some of the most famous Italian fashion houses, Sabato brings with him extensive and relevant experience,” said Marco Bizzarri, President and Managing Director of Florentine. I am confident that Sabato, with his deep understanding and appreciation of Gucci’s unique heritage, will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write the next exciting chapter, cementing the House’s authority in fashion and building on that rich heritage.”

Therefore, the Neapolitan-born designer has the task of taking over the stylistic direction of the brand – for all product categories, for women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle – and to protect and redistribute the collections on the platform. House vocabulary to rewrite the numbers for a new idea on turnover “Modern luxury “, as defined by François-Henri Pinault, President and CEO of Kering. Debuted in Milan, in September 2023, Di Sarno Saturday He has a solid career in prêt-à-porter: he started his career chez Prada In 2005, then passed between the offices Dolce Gabbanabefore arriving from St. Valentine’s day In 2009, where, together with Pierpaolo Piccioli, he held positions of increasing responsibility, until his appointment as Fashion Director to oversee the men’s and women’s collections.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role Creative Director of Gucci ”, comment Di Sarno. “I am proud to be part of a House with an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has been able to embrace and preserve the values ​​I believe in. I am passionate and excited to contribute to the brand with my creative vision.” And we can’t wait to find out how.