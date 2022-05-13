Where Italians want to work: favorite companies

Like every year, even in 2022 Randstada global operator in HR services, decided to reward i Best employersBased on Italian workers’ perception.

The companies to be awarded stemmed from independent research that measures the attractiveness of companies based on certain characteristics, such as atmosphere, work-life balance, and pay.

Three Italian companies won the award Randstad Employer 2022in the ranking on the ranking platform of the best employers in Italy.

Italian workers’ favorite company

The ‘perfect’ company to work in Italy is Ferrero, which after two years is back at the top of the ranking based on Randstad Employer Brand Research (In 2021 was winning the title of best employer Ferrari).

The company directed byThe richest Italian in the world, Giovanni FerreroIt has been favorably distinguished, in particular, for its performance in terms of workplace safety, pleasant working atmosphere and work-life balance.

This was a comment Deborah ZagoWe are very proud to be once again the coveted company in Italy as an employer and we thank Randstad for this important recognition and all those who continue to trust Ferrero.”

Deborah Zago once again: “Despite the pandemic and global social and economic instability, our company continued to grow in Italy and abroad, consolidating its leadership among large consumer companies on the international scene. All this was possible not only thanks to the constant innovation of our products and the acquisition of new companies in The international context but above all thanks to a strategy that always puts its employees at the center.”

The other two companies awarded the Randstad Employer Brand 2022 . Mark

In the second and third places of the ranking of the best employers in Italy they are placed, respectively, Thales Alenia Space (Joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) H Lamborghini cars.

In the research conducted by Randstad, Thales Alenia Space It did well in every factor but especially stood out for its interesting content. Lamborghini carsFor its part, it achieved the record for highlighting the career path and was among the best in terms of reputation, salaries, benefits and job security.

Italy’s best employers: special mentions

else Italian companies He earned a special mention based on their findings at Randstad Employer Brand Research: Ferrari, among the Italian brands that deserve the most value in 2022For example, the best employer for a pleasant working atmosphere, salary, attractive job content, reputation, Eli Lilly Regarding work-life balance, Amazon For financial strength, Accenture For the ability to work remotely e Pietro Fiorentini For his commitment to giving back to the community.