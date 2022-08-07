Where do you see a shooting star in Apulia?

The magical San Lorenzo night is just around the corner, and if you are vacationing in Puglia, here are the best places to take in the shooting stars and wishes.

Shooting stars in Apulia: the best places to enjoy them

there San Lorenzo night He awaits her with some trepidation from everyone, young and old, for it is a magical and romantic night. Everyone is always looking for the best place to watch the stars. there Apulia It is an excellent vantage point for the San Lorenzo Tears. To do this you need to stay away from light sources. For example with a file Trips Along clear paths reflecting moonlight. In order not to run into dangers at night, it is better to leave with the guides who organize it Trips San Lorenzo Night. Like the Millenari di Puglia, a trekking association that also deals with the protection of huge Puglia olive trees. Guides will lead you between farms, caves, olive trees, and beaches with stops to grab falling stars.

The beaches It is one of the most popular places to spend San Lorenzo night, especially the more secluded and wild ones. In this case, Puglia has plenty of options and after a day at the beach you can simply decide to stay until late in the evening. Always pay attention to the rules of the place: do not light fires and must be left clean. For an extraordinary experience, you can then choose a file Monte Sanas Archaeological Park. Here it will be possible to observe the tears of San Lorenzo and the moon with astronomical binoculars, and Jupiter and Saturn with a telescope.