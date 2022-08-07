One of the August 2022 games revealed by the well-known leaker – Nerd4.life

There are still a few days left until the official announcement of the new PS5 and PS4 games that will be added to the catalog PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to me August 2022, but one of the new entries was previously revealed by well-known leaker Billbil-kun. The game in question is Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

According to information shared by Billbil-kun, Ghost Recon Wildlands will in fact be added to the Ubisoft + Classic collection, included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. This advice actually arrived at the end of July, but was ignored. By the will of the same leaker, who shared the information through a comment in the Dealabs chain that had absolutely nothing to do with the topic.

“Small bonus for those who can read this comment in another thread: There will also be Ghost Recon Wildlands among Ubisoft+ games in the Extra catalog in August,” says the leaker.



Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Billbil-kun has in the past hit the new PlayStation Plus add-ons many times and with great accuracy, including this month’s free Essential Games, so it’s a very reliable source. We also report that Ghost Recon Wildlans are also part of the new games for the first half of August from Xbox Game Pass.