Phone password, with this trick you can unlock any device

Who has never forgotten their phone password? There is actually a way to unlock it anyway, so you can access all your data

When buying a new smartphone, the first thing to do – when setting up – is Adjust the lock. Whether it’s a PIN, password, biometric data or otherwise, it is always a good idea to have an extra form of security, in order to prevent malicious people from accessing all your personal information and private data.

But sometimes, that’s just Safety Tools To deceive the owners of the device. who never happened Forgot your password And panic? In fact, there is nothing to worry about. There are some simple and effective ways that will allow you to get your phone in new phone quality in no time.

How to unlock your smartphone without a password

Let’s start with Android smartphone, What to do if you don’t remember what you have The password? The first tip is to perform a remote reset using the function Find my device from Google. Just enter your details, and next to the map there will be a section with different buttons. Including one for reset, with the password that will be deleted forever.

On the other hand, if you have a Huawei device with HMS, you will not be able to access Google services directly. So you will have to use the feature Find the device via Huawei cloud. Once logged in, click on Find device, and among the various functions available, there is one to remove data and then continue. You can also proceed with the manual reset using recovery mode, if you do not have a computer in your hands.

Finally we open the discussion iOS, where the process is much slower and more complex. We recommend you to download PassFab iPhone Unlocker, Useful software to unlock iPhone in different situations. Not only unlock, but also Apple ID, password, broken screen, etc. or Find iPhone, the official Apple tool that works with iCloud and will give you the ability to perform a remote reset. It also happens with Android, within a few minutes.