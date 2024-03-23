When and how to monitor it

The next notable astronomical event will occur in 2024 Monday 25 March The lunar eclipse will be visible in Italy even with the naked eye. Specifically, it is one Penumbral eclipseAs the moon enters the semi-shadow area produced by the Earth, which blocks sunlight, the astronomical event will begin around 5:53 amjust before moonset the West. During this phenomenon, the moon will enter the Earth's penumbra, appearing A little dark. Therefore we will only be able to see the beginning of the eclipse when it reaches its peak when the sun actually rises (8:12 in Italian) and will continue until 10:32 (Italian).

When and how to observe a penumbral lunar eclipse

Penumbral lunar eclipse March 25, 2024 It will start on 5:53 am Italians, when the moon enters the penumbra area created by the Earth. With the naked eye, and even better with good binoculars, it will be possible to observe the lunar disk Darker starting at the southwest edge. The eclipse will last approx 4 and a half hoursgive her 5:53 to 10:32 In the morning, with the maximum expected phase 8:12. During the maximum period, it will be observed Covering the lunar disk Total approximately, equivalent to approx 95%.

During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon's disk is not completely covered by the shadow cast by the Earth, but appears to be in the umbra's shadow Just a little dark. Therefore, the final appearance of the penumbral eclipse depends largely on the appropriate weather conditions and the visual acuity of the observer.

A diagram of the Moon's position in the sky at the beginning of the penumbral eclipse on March 25, 2024. Credits: Luca Tortorelli.



Unfortunately, from our country the moon will already be Very low In the sky in West direction At the beginning of the eclipse (5.53am), so unless you have a practically clear western horizon, it will be difficult to see this event. At the beginning of the eclipse, the moon will actually be at an altitude above the horizon ranging from about 1 degree in Naples to about 5 degrees in Turin and Cagliari, through 2 degrees in Rome and 4 degrees in Milan. But the luckiest are the residents of the American continent, who will see the entire eclipse, and the residents of Australia and East Asia, who will be able to watch it when the moon rises.

What is a penumbral eclipse?

The penumbral eclipse was defined on March 25 Deep penumbra eclipse Because the moon will be found Almost entirely in the shade resulting from the earth. Like other lunar eclipses, a penumbral eclipse occurs when the Earth lies between the Sun and the Moon, thus casting a shadow on the Moon's surface. During a penumbral eclipse, the moon passes through The most widespread outer region in the Earth's shadow It's called partial shade.

An unscaled representation of the relative position of the Sun, Earth, and Moon during a penumbral eclipse. The orange rays represent solar radiation that is completely blocked by the Earth, generating a shadow, while the yellow rays represent rays that have managed to partially pass through, thus generating a penumbra. Credits: Luca Tortorelli.



To understand what partial shade is, let's consider an everyday example. Walking in the sun, we can notice how our body, intercepting the sun's rays, generates not only a shadow, where the rays are completely blocked, but also a less dark, blurry edge surrounding the shadow, the so-called umbra, where little sunlight manages to reach. An ant passing through the twilight zone will see the sun partially, but not completely obscured.