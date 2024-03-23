Kate Middleton reveals two months after the operation: “I have cancer” – video

“After the operation, tests showed a tumor. The medical staff advised me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I am now starting the first steps of this treatment.” Princess Kate dispelled all doubts about her health condition by announcing that she was undergoing chemotherapy. “It was a great shock. William and I did everything in our power to maintain the privacy of our little family.” “As you can imagine, all of this took time. To recover from the operation and start treatment, but most importantly, it took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that was appropriate for them and to reassure them that I would be fine.” In the video, which runs just over two minutes, Kate – who lovingly thanks everyone who has sent her messages and thoughts of sympathy – explains that her cancer treatment began at the end of February. “I am doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirit,” he wanted to reassure, “Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance.” Tranquility. As well as the love, support and kindness shown by so many of you.”

Abdominal surgery and recovery time

Kate Middleton was hospitalized last January for abdominal surgery. “My condition was not thought to be cancerous at the time,” he explained in a March 22 video. Kensington Palace did not reveal many details about the operation, explaining only that the recovery period will be very long and that rehabilitation will last a few months. The princess, who has requested privacy to protect her children – Prince George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 – will not be able to attend public events before Easter. Thirteen days after that surgery, she was discharged from the London clinic to return to Windsor and rest. Also on this occasion, Kensington Palace issued a short statement. Then the health problems coincided with those suffered by King Charles III, who was hospitalized and underwent surgery in the same clinic on the same days. At the beginning of February, it was announced that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with cancer, for which he had already begun treatment. In recent months, rumors have circulated about the princess's health conditions, but the royal family did not officially intervene until today's statement. Just a few days ago, in mid-March, almost two months after being hospitalized, Kate returned to public appearances. She and her husband, William, were spotted at Windsor Farm Store, a local produce store located near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

