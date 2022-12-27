Pre-revealed free games for 27 and 28 December 2022 – Multiplayer.it

For the umpteenth time, leaker Bilibili-kun unveiled i free games coming Epic Games Storethis time precisely those scheduled for today and tomorrow, or December 27 and 28, 2022. The titles in question are Severed Steel and Mortal Shell respectively.

Severed Steel, allegedly free to the Epic Games Store on December 27, 2022, is a single-player first-person shooter that blends action, acrobatics, destructible levels, and life-giving bullet avalanches for smooth, frantic gameplay, all accompanied by a cyberpunk style and electromagnetic soundtrack. . If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Severed Steel.

Severed Steel is a first-person shooter with a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, a barrage of bullets, and a unique one-armed hero. The bad guys. Take down every other enemy in a series of wall-running, diving, somersaulting, and sliding.

However, on December 28, 2022, it will be the turn of Mortal Shell, an RPG with a dark atmosphere inspired by FromSoftware’s Dark Souls. So expect fierce opponents and challenging battles typical of the Soul-like genre, but also original mechanics, including one linked to possessing the remains of fallen warriors, such as wearing empty shells. Here’s our Mortal Shell review.

Mortal Shell is a ruthless, action-packed RPG that will test your sanity and resilience in a crumbling world. As the remnants of humanity fade and rot, fanatical enemies lurk in the ruins. They show no mercy: if you want to survive, you’ll need to display awareness and precision And a certain amount of instinct. Locate the hidden shrines of the worshipers and discover your true purpose.”

If the leak is confirmed, and Bilibili-kun is usually never wrong, the two games will be available starting at 17:00 today and tomorrow. You can redeem it through their dedicated pages, a this is the address Find the lump steel page e here That Mortal Shell.

We also remind you that there is still time to redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store on December 26, 2022, or FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch. But hurry because it will be possible to do this until 16:59 today.