Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut climbs the bestseller charts on Steam

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Finally it was officially announced as well Computer And the Steam audience seems to be reacting well to it. Through Valve's platform, it's actually possible to find out what it is Best selling products at the moment At the time of writing, Sucker Punch is climbing the charts.
Right now, Ghost of Tsuhim's Cut is in fifth place, but let's just say that Within a few hours It could be higher than that. In fact, the PlayStation game has overtaken Dragon's Dogma 2, another highly anticipated game.
As you can see from the picture, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Right now, it's behind Steam Deck, Helldivers 2 (also published by Sony), Counter-Strike 2, and Hunt: Showdowun. We remind you that the classification is based on the revenue obtained from the games, and not on the units sold.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, include Kusa?
Ghost of Tsushima is a Open world action game Which takes us to Japan during one of the Mongol invasions. As Jin Sakai, we will have to reconquer the island and Tsushima, even at the cost of sacrificing our honor as samurai.
The PC version is The director snappedhas been available for some time on PlayStation, which includes the base game, the Iki Island DLC that expands the hero's story and the online Legends mode (cooperative PvE).
You can find all the details regarding the technical characteristics of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in our dedicated news.
