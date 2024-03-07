Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut climbs the bestseller charts on Steam

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Finally it was officially announced as well Computer And the Steam audience seems to be reacting well to it. Through Valve's platform, it's actually possible to find out what it is Best selling products at the moment At the time of writing, Sucker Punch is climbing the charts.

Right now, Ghost of Tsuhim's Cut is in fifth place, but let's just say that Within a few hours It could be higher than that. In fact, the PlayStation game has overtaken Dragon's Dogma 2, another highly anticipated game.

Steam rating and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's position among best-selling products

As you can see from the picture, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Right now, it's behind Steam Deck, Helldivers 2 (also published by Sony), Counter-Strike 2, and Hunt: Showdowun. We remind you that the classification is based on the revenue obtained from the games, and not on the units sold.