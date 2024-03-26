WhatsApp, how to block spam numbers and contacts

WhatsApp icon with notification number on smartphone – PianetaCellulare.it (credit: oasisamuel/shutterstock)

It is possible to stop receiving spam or unwanted calls and messages on WhatsApp from a specific contact, just block them: let's see how.

We've had the opportunity in recent days to report on how this is achieved Block contacts and phone numbers To avoid receiving calls and messages on your smartphone from unwanted numbers and from numbers that are unknown because they are not in the address book or because they do not share their identity. In addition to calls and SMS, there is another very popular communication tool that is increasingly used to transmit spam: WhatsApp.

Spam can also reach WhatsApp. It's not just about what might come from an unknown number or from companies giving her permission to use her mobile number to receive ads. By “spam” we can also mean all those messages containing fake news or offensive messages received in group or individual chats. Why do you still get angry about opening these messages that arrive on WhatsApp when there is a quick and simple solution to avoid them? WhatsApp itself created a video, shown below, advising its users on how to act in these situations: Just block unwanted numbers and contacts.

WhatsApp, how to block numbers and contacts to avoid spam

It is not possible to preventively block a number or contact on WhatsApp, meaning that once you receive a message from an unknown and potentially unwanted number, you can add it to the list of numbers to block in the app. When you want to block a contact in WhatsApp, you have to open the open conversation with the contact you want to block, then open the chat list (by pressing the three dots icon at the top right), then select “More” and then “Block” again. At this point a window opens inviting you to confirm (by selecting “Block”) or cancel (by selecting “Cancel”) the order. If you choose the 'Block' option, the contact in question will not be informed that they have been blocked.

Alternatively, from the page where all chats are listed, you can touch and hold the chat of the contact you want to block until the menu with the trash icon appears at the top of the screen. At this point, you do not need to tap on the trash icon but tap on the “More” icon with three dots and then select “Block”.

It may also happen to you that you receive a message from a new number that is not in the address book, which is possible because the sender has our number in his address book: in such cases, within the new conversation initiated by the application it makes the number already available. Option to block number.

Depending on the device model you are using, there may be other ways to block a contact on WhatsApp. For example, with a notification received on iOS and Android from the contact you want to block that appears on the lock screen, you can tap the icon that shows a down arrow and select the Block option.

What happens to blocked contacts?

Chats from blocked contacts in WhatsApp remain available in the app and you have to delete them manually if you don't want to see them anymore. To do this, from the page where all chats are listed, you have to touch and hold the chat you want to delete until the trash icon appears at the top of the screen. At this point just tap on the trash icon to delete the selected chat.

It is not possible to receive calls and messages via WhatsApp from blocked contacts. Please note that blocking a number within WhatsApp does not block the contact even in phone apps that manage traditional calls and SMS. If you also want to block the same number in these cases, we invite you to read this other article of ours.

To unblock a previously blocked contact, you need to open the menu Settings In WhatsApp (three dots icon at the top right of the chat screen), select “Privacy” and then “Unblock” again. This page lists all previously blocked contacts and you can select contacts to unblock.

In addition to blocking a contact, you can report it as spam

If you receive unwanted messages from a contact you do not know, because it may be a number that sends advertisements and not the number of a friend or acquaintance, it is recommended not only to block the number by following one of the steps described in the previous paragraph but also Report the number to WhatsApp. To do this there are two ways to go. The first is to select the “Report a contact” option shown in the window that opens in WhatsApp after selecting the “Block” option by following the steps mentioned above. Alternatively, you can open the conversation with the contact to report it, then open the menu (by tapping the three-dot icon at the top right), then select “More” and finally “Report”.

For more information about the tools that WhatsApp provides to block and report a person, contact, or number, we refer you to the official support page for the service, which can be accessed on the web page faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/.