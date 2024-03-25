Spam emails? Here's how to recognize it

Everyone with at least one email account has to deal with spam emails: here's how to spot them.

Managing an email account is very simple and does not require any specific skills. It is no coincidence that nowadays, even the majority of people who do not have any special connection with technology and the online world have their own email. Having your own email address is definitely an advantageAnd not just from a business point of view. However, as everyone who has at least one email account knows well, you also have to deal with many spam messages that arrive in your account every day.

How to recognize spam emails: all the tips

Even today, along with other channels such as text messaging, social networks and messaging platforms, Emails are among the favorite targets of spammers In terms of profession.

These are often intrusive advertising messages that do not generate any interest, but in some cases spammers use this method To infect victims' computers – Not only private users but also companies – with very dangerous programs.

How can we understand if the email in front of us is actually a scam attempt? What are the clues to understand if the message that just arrived is a “phishing” email?

The first thing you should look at to protect yourself from cyber criminal attacks is the sender who sent the email to your email account. Often, in fact, Spam messages arrive from addresses of completely unknown companies: In many cases, these addresses cannot be deciphered either.

That's why experts always recommend relying on a highly reliable email client. The most popular services provide tools to instantly identify spam emails and avoid falling into the trap.

Suspicious emails: Pay attention to the subject and text

In addition to the sender, it's also a good idea to pay close attention to the subject and body of a suspicious email. Just to give an example, if it appears in the subject of a message you just received References to big wins, exceptional prizes or password changes You are advised to delete the email immediately.

The same applies to email content. If we notice that the text is poorly written Or that are clearly derived from online translations of other languages ​​is another sign that someone is trying to scam us.

Furthermore, if the text invites the victim to download attachments or Saving sensitive data There is no longer any doubt: the email is a scam attempt and should be deleted as quickly as possible, obviously without clicking on links or opening attachments. To be more relaxed you can rely on a good idea Spam filterTo stop unwanted mail in its tracks.