PlayStation Plus: One of the games arriving in April under Premium Classics has been revealed

Pending official communications, it has now been revealed One of the upcoming classic games In catalogue PlayStation Plus Premium advertisement April 2024based on what emerged from the PlayStation Store database: It's Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2.

As stated in X's post published by the official account of the Gematsu website, it appears that this is the case Star Wars: Rebel Attack 2 – The Hidden Empire Both arrive in the classic premium games catalog with a release date set for April 16, 2024, so it's clearly in next month's lineup.

The game in question, developed by LucasArts and Factor 5, is a shooter on the “rails”, released in 1995 and certainly impressive at the time, even if today it can be considered somewhat outdated in terms of the structure and technology applied.