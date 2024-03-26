PlayStation Plus: One of the games arriving in April under Premium Classics has been revealed

Pending official communications, it has now been revealed One of the upcoming classic games In catalogue PlayStation Plus Premium advertisement April 2024based on what emerged from the PlayStation Store database: It's Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2.
As stated in X's post published by the official account of the Gematsu website, it appears that this is the case Star Wars: Rebel Attack 2 – The Hidden Empire Both arrive in the classic premium games catalog with a release date set for April 16, 2024, so it's clearly in next month's lineup.
The game in question, developed by LucasArts and Factor 5, is a shooter on the “rails”, released in 1995 and certainly impressive at the time, even if today it can be considered somewhat outdated in terms of the structure and technology applied.
An advanced game, several years old
Basically, the game has some 3D sequences and pre-rendered live footagein which the shooting stages take place: The digital technology used was very advanced in the 90s, and the Star Wars: Rebel Assault series was, at that time, certainly amazing.
As a result, the fact of having to deal with pre-calculated scenes made the action somewhat limited and actual interaction almost absent, but in those years it was probably the closest thing to actually immersing yourself in the Star Wars universe in interactive form.
At this point, we wait to see what other titles will arrive in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in April 2024, keeping in mind that the official announcement will most likely not arrive until within two or three weeks. Meanwhile, 'free' games for PlayStation Plus Essential are set to launch this week.
