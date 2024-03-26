The U.S. Soccer Federation has found Biden's support

The FIFA Could face one soon A hopeless case brought United States Soccer Federation (USSF)It is collectedSupport from the Biden administration.

This practice places the politics of the highest order at the center The Stars and Stripes bans other countries from hosting championships in the country. The President-led government, which is gearing up to face a tough election campaign against Donald Trump, Supreme Court A green light must be given for the investigation to begin. The American site reported this ESPN.

On Thursday, Attorney General Elizabeth B. A 23-page brief was filed with Prelogger, asking the Supreme Court not to rehear the case so that the court's decision would still stand. Court of Appeal Last year.

FIFA US Football Association case – legal battle by Relevant Sports

The direct appeal started in 2018 Related gameControlled by the owner of the Miami Dolphins Stephen RossWanting to host a Spanish championship between Barcelona e Girona It was rejected by FIFA the following January. In fact, the body led Gianni Infantino In October of the same year he underlined how «According to the game policy Official championship matches shall be played in the respective association's territory».

Here a company called Relevant Sports sued FIFA Violation of Anti-Sherman Act And Unlawful interference. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni granted the U.S. Soccer Federation's motion in July 2021. The Second Court of Appeals, Chief Justice Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judges Raymond J. Lohier Jr. and Gerard E. Lynch reinstated the antitrust claim in March 2023 by unanimous decision.

The USSF later asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, and the Supreme Court invited the government to file its brief in November 2023. A month later FIFA has filed a new motion to dismiss to court in December arguing that The USSF is not its correspondent in the United StatesThat is The court has no jurisdiction over FIFA. Today the status of the Biden administration is known, and future developments await in the next few weeks.