Read for La7: “Conte’s choice was wrong and decisive. It will be difficult for our paths to coincide again”

with you “My impression is that it’s very difficult to imagine our paths crossing again later Yesterday’s exam was very wrong“. He said Enrico Letta to do Broadcast, on La7, Answering some questions about the future coalition ahead of the September elections. The Democratic Party leader seems skeptical about the possibility of rebuilding a relationship with the 5-Star Movement. “We haven’t heard from Conte since yesterday”, he noted, “he made a wrong choice for Italy and each of us knows that the country is scared and scared”.
