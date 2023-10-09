Cycling, an agreement between LCP and Warner Bros to promote Italian competitions

An important new agreement between League Professional Cycling (LCP) and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. A strategic partnership aimed at promoting Italian competitions through international broadcasting and distribution was officially announced today.

The common goal is to connect people, regions and countries through cycling, on the path to growth and appreciation of professional racing, at a global level.

A multi-year agreement focused on the international distribution, at a global level, of professional Italian road racing (With the possibility of also looking at other sectors) under the care of LCP. Excellence in terms of sports product that the Association intends to maintain and enhance in the coming years, starting with this new cooperation. An absolute novelty for the sector, but above all an opportunity for growth for all participants.

“A vision you’ve never seen before! The Italian races will be distributed (live and postponed) on Eurosport’s linear channels and on the WBD Group’s digital platforms (Discovery+, Eurosport App, GCN+) – Announceadds Cesar De Centio, Extraordinary Commissioner of the LCP – We are proud of this partnership: one of the most important leagues in the world, along with… Sports and cycling content provider Number one in the world.”

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe It has no competitors in the global distribution of this sport. 300 days a year of live racing on all the group’s platforms, including 100% women’s cycling.

*Live streaming (live and timeshifted) is available on Discovery+ in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (other European markets via the EUROSPORT app). In total 51 markets in Europe and 207 countries worldwide.