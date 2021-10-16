Napoli-Legia Warsaw, tickets for sale

News

UEFA Europa League tickets Napoli vs Legia Warsaw, to be played on October 21, 2021 at 21.00 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples On sale starting at 5.00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021.

These are the prices:

Posillipo parking 75.00 euros

Tribuna Nisida 60.00 €

Tribuna Family Adulto € 10.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

yours 40.00 EUR

Curve € 25.00

There are no discounted fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector.

User change will not be allowed.

For this event, the facility capacity will be reduced in accordance with the current legislation.

Here is the link to buy coupons

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

Online purchases can be made by uploading the address onto your fidelity card.

This method of sale requires that the ticket be linked to a fidelity card which must be used to enter the identification number at the time of purchase and to gain access to the stadium gates by reading the barcode.

The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated in the placeholder document, a hard copy of which is available at the Internet address:

For tickets loaded on the card

https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order

By entering the required information on the page and continuing, on the next page, through the placeholder print link.

The placeholder document must be printed and submitted at each request of the stadium control staff, but the placeholder document, alone, does not constitute a valid admission ticket.

In fact, to get to the stadium, it is necessary to bring your loyalty card, placeholder document and identification document with you.

During the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for voucher holders only, who, to take advantage of priority purchase, can go to the authorized points of sale or call the following link

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

Enter, in the “Promotional Code” field, the 12-digit Fidelity Card number (044 …) used to sign up for the 2019-20 season ticket. This way, the “lock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase. At this point, only one ticket can be purchased per transaction.

Also for the free sale, it will be possible to purchase coupons from all authorized Ticketone points of sale.

This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

To access the facility, spectators will have to obligatory Be the holder of one of the green certificates for Covid-19 referred to in Article 9 of Decree-Law N. 52/2021; This provision does not apply to persons under 12 years of age, as well as to persons with an appropriate medical certificate for exemption from anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

Through the following link, you can refer to the procedures for obtaining green certificates: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/.

We also remind you, together with the green Covid-19 certificates, of vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the following countries: Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British bases on the island of Cyprus except for territories that do not belong to the continent European) and the United States of America, defined by order of the Minister of Health dated 29.07.2021 and the subsequent circular on 30.07.2021.

Spectators must wear a mask for the duration of the event and respect the assigned seat.

At the entrances, body temperature will be measured, and not everyone with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 degrees will be allowed inside the stadium.

SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and respect the SSC Napoli Rules of Use and Code of Conduct

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content/Regole-accesso-e-uso-151.aspx)

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content_2cols/Codice-di-Condotta-443.aspx).

The SSC Napoli informs all fans that, at the disposal of the Deputy Governor of the Province of Naples, for reasons of public order and safety, the following prescription has been adopted: prohibition of the sale of tickets to residents of Poland.