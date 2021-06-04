Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan’s private confessions: a talking friend







Kate Middleton, pastel look: pink dress and light blue coat

friend of Kate Middleton Reveals the Duchess of Cambridge’s private confessions about Meghan Markle Harry. According to the source in the magazine starWilliam’s wife allegedly tried to stop the Sussex family before the interview Oprah Winfrey.

Kate will try to talk to Megan Harry To persuade them to back off, but above all to review their plans for the future. “He told all his friends that it’s not too late to bring Harry and Meghan home,” revealed the same source, who said Middleton would use the “Queen’s approach” in hopes of bringing the Sussexes home. “Kate’s natural instinct is to try to calm things down,” the friend concluded, he said, even after the interview with operaWilliam’s wife had overlooked some of Markle’s comments.

As it is known in the course of the interview Megan revealed that Kate will make her cry. “The wedding week was hard for me – he said -. She was upset about something. But she apologized. He brought me some flowers and a note of apology. He did what I would have done if I had known I had hurt someone. I would have taken responsibility for it.” Words Kate chose to remain silent in front of her for the sake of the royal family.

It is no coincidence that the Duchess of Cambridge’s girlfriend revealed that she was the first person to approach Harry during Philip’s funeral to talk to him. Shortly thereafter, Kate herself urged William to speak to his brother to try it Settlement of disputes that have arisen Just because of the interview. Flawless and always smiling, Middleton now has a key role on the court, occupied even at the expense of other members of the royal family, such as Beatrice and Eugenia from YorkHer husband’s cousins ​​with whom she does not have a good relationship.

So the Queen was to entrust her with an important task, enhanced by her skills as a mediator, to bring peace between Harry and William. Target? Push the Sussex family back to London and reunite the royals. Mission impossible (almost), but not for Kate.