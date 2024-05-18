In Rome surprise performance with Ultimo and Gualtieri: the mayor plays the guitar at the opening of the park dedicated to the singer – video







Ultimo is the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. Together as a surprise to San Basilio. The singer donated nine chairs to a park he frequents in the San Basilio neighborhood where he lives, and they were inaugurated today with the mayor. The singer-songwriter and mayor also sang together.”Elsewhere“, a song about this place where Ultimo spent time with his friends in the neighborhood. A memorial plaque has been put up for him.

“I’ve spent countless nights and countless days in this little garden, with lifelong friends and also alone. She’s listened to my songs, and cursed things the way they are, because all my attempts to make them known have been unsuccessful. All my calling and” “My poetry (please allow me this term) I was born here. Opposite here I attended nursery school, elementary school as well as middle school. Every verse of my first songs came from here. I never thought I would see my name attached to this place by the municipality of Rome,” Ultimo wrote. sui. sui social After opening the park. “I hope this space becomes a place of motivation for girls and boys, because if I do it without the slightest recommendation from anyone, just with the piano and my words, anyone can really do it. I would like to look at Niccolò’s face from 10 years ago and tell him that those dangling dreams will find a home.” “In fact, maybe not. I wouldn’t tell him anything. I would hug him tenderly and say, ‘You’ll be right.'”