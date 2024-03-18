March 18, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US elections, a torpedo for Biden and Trump

US elections, a torpedo for Biden and Trump

Noah French March 18, 2024 1 min read

America will have an elderly and mentally 'unfit' candidate in the November 2024 election. But he's no Joe Biden. President Donald Trump joked about his age during a party at the Gridiron Club in Washington last night. Biden, who recently passed his routine check-up, turns 82 on November 20. Trump will blow out 78 candles in June.

“One candidate is too old and too mentally unfit to be president. The other is me,” Biden said at an annual event for America's media and political elite. An event attended by former Republican President Trump in 2018.

With the possibility of a rematch between the two last presidents after a 2020 fight, the demographic issue is destined to play a role in the election campaign that will be revived in the coming weeks.

The international framework, obviously, puts foreign policy at the center of the table. In his statements, Biden warned that “we live in an unprecedented time for democracy,” in which “democracy and freedom are truly under attack.” He then cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's “March on Europe,” noting that Trump encouraged Putin to “do what he wants.”

Read more

See also  Open Arms Investigation, Attorney Pongiorno: "Evidence Excluded from Documents in Support of Salvini"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The centre-left tries again in Basilicata: the contract under the name Dem Marres. Calenda: “Schlein didn't answer my phone”

March 17, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Why Italy is playing in America against Venezuela and Ecuador | National teams

March 17, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

“The center-right is not in touch with the PSE. On April 25th we go to the square” – Corriere.it

March 17, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

US elections, a torpedo for Biden and Trump

March 18, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Italians will spend more than two billion euros on the festive lunch

March 18, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Chiara lets herself go, and the comments and “hearts” reveal everything

March 18, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Comet Satan can be seen from Earth this week

March 18, 2024 Karen Hines