US elections, a torpedo for Biden and Trump

America will have an elderly and mentally 'unfit' candidate in the November 2024 election. But he's no Joe Biden. President Donald Trump joked about his age during a party at the Gridiron Club in Washington last night. Biden, who recently passed his routine check-up, turns 82 on November 20. Trump will blow out 78 candles in June.

“One candidate is too old and too mentally unfit to be president. The other is me,” Biden said at an annual event for America's media and political elite. An event attended by former Republican President Trump in 2018.

With the possibility of a rematch between the two last presidents after a 2020 fight, the demographic issue is destined to play a role in the election campaign that will be revived in the coming weeks.

The international framework, obviously, puts foreign policy at the center of the table. In his statements, Biden warned that “we live in an unprecedented time for democracy,” in which “democracy and freedom are truly under attack.” He then cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's “March on Europe,” noting that Trump encouraged Putin to “do what he wants.”