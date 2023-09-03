Weather forecast. In the new week, Italy was in conflict between an African anticyclone and a vortex in the Mediterranean Sea. What will happen « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Weather 4-5 September

There will be further strengthening of the African anticyclone which has already started from Monday Weekend, it moves northwards from Algeria, reaches central-northern Europe, and simultaneously descends a vortex from the Balkan Peninsula towards the boot and heel of the Mediterranean Sea. The influence of the first baric pattern prevails over most of our region, anticyclonic stagnation e Stability in central-northern Italy. The heart of the African anticyclone will target France, the United Kingdom and Germany, but will only touch our north-west and Sardinia, so will not lead to an unseasonal heat wave.

On the contrary, Monday You will also be a certain witness Temperature drop Over most of Italy for a start A tense north-easterly breeze Induced by the Balkan gyre, especially in the northeast and Adriatic region, also A few quick showers or thunderstorms over Abruzzo, Salento, Lower Calabria and into Ionian Sicily in the evening.. A few clouds will also reach the pre-alpine belt, while thin screens will dim the sun in mid-northern regions.

tuesday The Balkan gyre will point into the Libyan Sea and further moderate the weather in the Ionian regions A few showers or thunderstorms in Calabria, Lucania and eastern Sicily. On the other hand, the stability dictated by the African anticyclone prevails in the rest of Italy, with sunny weather and only a few harmless clouds on the Adriatic side of the Apennines. On the other hand, due to easterly currents entering the lower layers, some more uniform cloud cover may affect the Piedmont and Lombardy-Veneto sector, especially near the Alpine belt.

From Wednesday The African anticyclone looks set to strengthen in central Europe, creating stable weather in most parts of Italy, especially in the Tyrrhenian regions and in Sardinia where temperatures will rise again. However, the extreme south could feel the effects of the cyclone for a few more days originated in the Balkans and is still active in the Libyan Sea with some instability between Sicily and Calabria. However, this is a trend that is subject to change over time. We advise you to follow the next updates.

